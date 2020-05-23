Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Paul Wesley, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Paul Wesley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Wesley right now? On Google Trends Paul Wesley had a popularity ranking of 79 ten days ago, 82 nine days ago, 71 eight days ago, 73 seven days ago, 85 six days ago, 74 five days ago, 78 four days ago, 86 three days ago, 86 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 86. If we compare Paul Wesley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 75.7. so by that measure, Paul Wesley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Wesley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Wesley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Wesley are also searching for these related terms: ian somerhalder, vampire diaries, nina dobrev, paul wesley wife, phoebe tonkin, phoebe tonkin paul wesley, the vampire diaries, paul wesley and ian somerhalder, paul wesley and nina dobrev, tvd, stefan salvatore, paul wesley 2020, vampire diaries cast, phoebe tonkin and paul wesley, torrey devitto, paul wesley age, joseph morgan, stefan vampire diaries, tell me a story, candice king, the originals, nikki reed, damon salvatore, paul wesley movies and legacies.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Wesley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones