What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Maddox Jolie-Pitt, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally am a big fan of Maddox Jolie-Pitt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maddox Jolie-Pitt right now? On Google Trends Maddox Jolie-Pitt had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.1. so by that measure, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Maddox Jolie-Pitt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maddox Jolie-Pitt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Maddox Jolie-Pitt are also searching for these related terms: angelina jolie, maddox chivan jolie-pitt and brad pitt.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maddox Jolie-Pitt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones