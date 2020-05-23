Hello! I have found some fun facts on Robert Pattinson, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have always appreciated Robert Pattinson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Robert Pattinson right now? On Google Trends Robert Pattinson had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 72 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Robert Pattinson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.2. so by that measure, Robert Pattinson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Robert Pattinson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Robert Pattinson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Robert Pattinson are also searching for these related terms: robert pattinson batman, batman, kristen, kristen stewart robert pattinson, kristen stewart, twilight, twilight robert pattinson, robert pattinson 2020, harry potter, harry potter robert pattinson, robert pattinson instagram, robert pattinson movies, robert pattinson suki waterhouse, suki waterhouse, taylor lautner, robert pattinson the batman, the batman, kristen stewart and robert pattinson, film robert pattinson, edward, robert pattinson girlfriend, robert pattinson age, robert pattinson dating, robert pattinson fka twigs and edward cullen.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Robert Pattinson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones