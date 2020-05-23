What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Neil Patrick Harris, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have always appreciated Neil Patrick Harris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Neil Patrick Harris right now? On Google Trends Neil Patrick Harris had a popularity ranking of 71 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 72 five days ago, 81 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 81. If we compare Neil Patrick Harris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.1. so by that measure, Neil Patrick Harris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Neil Patrick Harris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Neil Patrick Harris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Neil Patrick Harris are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, is neil patrick harris, barney, josh radnor, cobie smulders, jason segel, neil patrick harris kids, neil patrick harris husband, barney stinson, alyson hannigan, neil patrick harris net worth, himym, neil patrick harris family, doogie howser, how i met your mother cast, neil patrick harris movies, is neil patrick harris gay, neil patrick harris instagram, neil patrick harris glee, barney how i met your mother, gone girl, neil patrick harris age, nph, ted mosby and a series of unfortunate events.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Neil Patrick Harris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones