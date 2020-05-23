What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Gerard Butler, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally am a big fan of Gerard Butler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gerard Butler right now? On Google Trends Gerard Butler had a popularity ranking of 65 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Gerard Butler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.6. so by that measure, Gerard Butler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Gerard Butler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gerard Butler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Gerard Butler are also searching for these related terms: gerard butler movies, gerard butler movie, film gerard butler, 300 gerard butler, 300, fallen angel, angel has fallen, gerard butler angel has fallen, gerard butler wife, gerard butler 2020, gerard butler phantom, gerard butler filme, russell crowe, gerard butler phantom of the opera, jennifer aniston gerard butler, the phantom of the opera, gerard butler netflix, den of thieves, phantom of the opera, jennifer aniston, olympus has fallen, morgan freeman, london has fallen, movies of gerard butler and christian bale.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gerard Butler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones