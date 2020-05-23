What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Tina Fey, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally am a big fan of Tina Fey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tina Fey right now? On Google Trends Tina Fey had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 73 three days ago, 73 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Tina Fey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.2. so by that measure, Tina Fey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tina Fey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tina Fey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Tina Fey are also searching for these related terms: tina fey husband, amy poehler, tina fey amy poehler, tina fey movies, tina fey scar, tina fey snl, 30 rock, tina fey net worth, tina fey mean girls, sarah palin, mean girls, tina fey sarah palin, tina fey height, tina fey kids, jimmy fallon tina fey, jimmy fallon, tina fey age, amy poehler and tina fey, tina fey hot, will ferrell, how tall is tina fey, saturday night live, tina fey daughters, tina fey book and tina fey daughter.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tina Fey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones