What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Matt Damon, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally really like Matt Damon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Damon right now? On Google Trends Matt Damon had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 83 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Matt Damon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.6. so by that measure, Matt Damon is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Damon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Damon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Damon are also searching for these related terms: movie matt damon, matt damon movies, film matt damon, ben affleck, ben affleck matt damon, mark wahlberg, mark wahlberg matt damon, matt damon contagion, contagion, bourne, matt damon wife, matt damon pelicula, matt damon leonardo dicaprio, brad pitt, leonardo dicaprio, matt damon netflix, netflix matt damon, contagio, matt damon virus, matt damon contagio, contagio matt damon, matt damon 2020, matt damon net worth, will hunting and matt damon ireland.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Damon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones