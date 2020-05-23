Hello! I have found some curious things on Jared Leto, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jared Leto, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jared Leto right now? On Google Trends Jared Leto had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Jared Leto’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.7. so by that measure, Jared Leto has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jared Leto never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jared Leto has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Jared Leto are also searching for these related terms: joker, joker jared leto, jared leto cult, suicide squad, jared leto movies, jared leto suicide squad, young jared leto, jared leto coronavirus, jared leto 2020, suicide squad joker, jared leto fight club, fight club, dallas buyers club, dallas buyers club jared leto, margot robbie, jared leto film, the joker, jared leto morbius, jared leto instagram, morbius, jared leto 30 seconds to mars, harley quinn, 30 seconds to mars, heath ledger and jared leto age.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jared Leto, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones