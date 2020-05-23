Hello! I have found some curious things on Max Greenfield, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have always appreciated Max Greenfield, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Max Greenfield right now? On Google Trends Max Greenfield had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Max Greenfield’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.9. so by that measure, Max Greenfield is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Max Greenfield never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Max Greenfield has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Max Greenfield are also searching for these related terms: new girl, max greenfield wife, tess sanchez greenfield, tess sanchez, schmidt, schmidt new girl, max greenfield age, jake johnson, tess sanchez age, new girl cast, max greenfield instagram, the neighborhood, max greenfield ahs, how old is max greenfield, max greenfield daughter, cast of new girl, is max greenfield gay, schmidt from new girl, max greenfield missing, max greenfield family and max green.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Max Greenfield, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones