Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Zach Braff, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally really like Zach Braff, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zach Braff right now? On Google Trends Zach Braff had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 2. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Zach Braff’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 3.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.3. so by that measure, Zach Braff is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zach Braff never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zach Braff has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Zach Braff are also searching for these related terms: florence pugh, florence pugh zach braff, florence pugh and zach braff, zach braff scrubs, scrubs, zach braff age, dax shepard, dax shepard zach braff, zach braff wife, zach braff girlfriend, donald faison, zach braff donald faison, zach braff net worth, zach braff dating, florence pugh age, zach braff podcast, florence pugh dating, zach braff twitter, sarah chalke, zach braff movie, sam lloyd, florence pugh boyfriend, how old is zach braff, scrubs cast and nick cordero.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zach Braff, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones