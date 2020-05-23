Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Laura Dern, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally am a big fan of Laura Dern, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Laura Dern right now? On Google Trends Laura Dern had a popularity ranking of 65 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Laura Dern’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.2. so by that measure, Laura Dern has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Laura Dern never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Laura Dern has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Laura Dern are also searching for these related terms: jurassic park, laura dern jurassic park, little women, laura dern little women, big little lies, marriage story, laura dern oscar, laura dern star wars, laura dern movies, laura dern marriage story, nicole kidman, reese witherspoon, laura dern in little women, jeff goldblum, laura dern age, ben harper, laura linney, laura dern husband, bruce dern, diane ladd, laura dern oscar 2020, jurassic world 3, laura dern mother, scarlett johansson and how old is laura dern.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Laura Dern, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones