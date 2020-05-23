Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Oprah Winfrey, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have always appreciated Oprah Winfrey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Oprah Winfrey right now? On Google Trends Oprah Winfrey had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 8. If we compare Oprah Winfrey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.0. so by that measure, Oprah Winfrey has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Oprah Winfrey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Oprah Winfrey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Oprah Winfrey are also searching for these related terms: oprah winfrey net worth, oprah net worth, oprah winfrey show, oprah winfrey house, oprah winfrey 2020, oprah winfrey coronavirus, oprah winfrey arrested, oprah arrested, oprah winfrey news, oprah winfrey quotes, the oprah winfrey show, ellen degeneres, oprah winfrey age, oprah winfrey falls, who is oprah winfrey, oprah winfrey book, oprah winfrey school, oprah winfrey network, oprah winfrey instagram, oprah winfrey children, oprah winfrey movies, oprah winfrey child, bill gates, oprah winfrey twitter and tom hanks.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Oprah Winfrey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones