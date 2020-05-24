Hello! I have found some fun facts on Debra Messing, current as of 2020-05-24. I personally am a big fan of Debra Messing, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Debra Messing right now? On Google Trends Debra Messing had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-21 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Debra Messing’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 12.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.9. so by that measure, Debra Messing is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Debra Messing never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Debra Messing has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-24, my research indicates that people searching for Debra Messing are also searching for these related terms: debra messing pregnant, will and grace, is debra messing pregnant, debra messing megan, debra messing megan mullally, megan mullally, eric mccormack, debra messing twitter, will and grace cast, debra messing 2020, debra messing lucille ball, lucille ball, is debra messing really pregnant, debra messing net worth, sean hayes, debra messing instagram, how old is debra messing, dermot mulroney, debra messing husband, debra messing age, grace adler, debra messing children, debra messing movies, is debra messing pregnant in real life and debra messing hot.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Debra Messing, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones