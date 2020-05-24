What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Kate Beckinsale, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally really like Kate Beckinsale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Beckinsale right now? On Google Trends Kate Beckinsale had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Kate Beckinsale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.6. so by that measure, Kate Beckinsale is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Beckinsale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Beckinsale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Beckinsale are also searching for these related terms: kate beckinsale underworld, underworld, pete davidson kate beckinsale, pete davidson, kate beckinsale serendipity, goody grace kate beckinsale, kate beckinsale instagram, goody grace, serendipity, kate beckinsale 2020, kate beckinsale movies, kate beckinsale age, kate beckinsale daughter, kate beckinsale boyfriend, pearl harbor, kate beckinsale pearl harbor, michael sheen kate beckinsale, kate beckinsale van helsing, van helsing, michael sheen, emma kate beckinsale, click, kate beckinsale feet, kate beckinsale red carpet and harvey weinstein.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Beckinsale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones