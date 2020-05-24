What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Shannen Doherty, current as of 2020-05-24. I personally am a big fan of Shannen Doherty, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shannen Doherty right now? On Google Trends Shannen Doherty had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Shannen Doherty’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.2. so by that measure, Shannen Doherty has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Shannen Doherty never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shannen Doherty has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-24, my research indicates that people searching for Shannen Doherty are also searching for these related terms: charmed, shannen doherty charmed, shannen doherty 90210, 90210, shannen doherty instagram, shannen doherty cancer, alyssa milano, luke perry, shannen doherty 2020, beverly hills, shannen doherty riverdale, holly marie combs, beverly hills 90210, shannen doherty news, jennie garth, rose mcgowan, shannen doherty age, why did shannen doherty leave charmed, tori spelling, selma blair, sarah michelle gellar, charmed cast, shannen doherty insta, 90210 cast and edad shannen doherty.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shannen Doherty, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones