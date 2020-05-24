Hello! I have found some interesting information on Kristin Davis, current as of 2020-05-24. I personally am a big fan of Kristin Davis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kristin Davis right now? On Google Trends Kristin Davis had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 68 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 99 three days ago, 99 two days ago, 62 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-21 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Kristin Davis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.5. so by that measure, Kristin Davis is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kristin Davis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kristin Davis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-24, my research indicates that people searching for Kristin Davis are also searching for these related terms: sarah jessica parker, cynthia nixon, kim cattrall, kristin davis kids, kristin davis husband, kristen bell, erin friends, couples retreat, charlotte york and couples retreat cast.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kristin Davis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones