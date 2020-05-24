What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jamie Foxx, current as of 2020-05-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jamie Foxx, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jamie Foxx right now? On Google Trends Jamie Foxx had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 72 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Jamie Foxx’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.6. so by that measure, Jamie Foxx has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jamie Foxx never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jamie Foxx has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-24, my research indicates that people searching for Jamie Foxx are also searching for these related terms: jamie foxx movie, jamie foxx movies, katie holmes jamie foxx, katie holmes, jamie foxx show, jamie fox, jamie foxx cast, jamie foxx net worth, ray jamie foxx, jamie foxx wife, katie holmes and jamie foxx, django, film jamie foxx, jamie foxx django, jamie foxx tom cruise, jamie foxx michael b jordan, michael b jordan, jamie foxx just mercy, michael b jordan jamie foxx, jamie foxx mike tyson, tom cruise, just mercy, the jamie foxx show, jamie foxx real name and jamie foxx gerard butler.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jamie Foxx, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones