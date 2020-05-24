Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Jordin Sparks, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jordin Sparks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordin Sparks right now? On Google Trends Jordin Sparks had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Jordin Sparks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.0. so by that measure, Jordin Sparks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordin Sparks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordin Sparks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Jordin Sparks are also searching for these related terms: jordin sparks no air, tattoo jordin sparks, jordin sparks songs, jason derulo, jordin sparks jason derulo, jordan sparks, battlefield jordin sparks, lyrics no air jordin sparks, jason derulo and jordin sparks, jordin sparks american idol, tattoo jordin sparks lyrics, jordyn woods, jordin sparks instagram, jordin sparks baby, battlefield jordin sparks lyrics, american idol winners, did jordin sparks win american idol, how tall is jordin sparks and how old is jordin sparks.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordin Sparks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones