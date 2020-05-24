Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kristen Stewart, current as of 2020-05-24. I personally really like Kristen Stewart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kristen Stewart right now? On Google Trends Kristen Stewart had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Kristen Stewart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.7. so by that measure, Kristen Stewart is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kristen Stewart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kristen Stewart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-24, my research indicates that people searching for Kristen Stewart are also searching for these related terms: robert pattinson kristen stewart, robert pattinson, twilight, kristen twilight, twilight kristen stewart, kristen stewart 2020, kristen stewart movies, is kristen stewart, kristen stewart movie, kristen stewart instagram, dylan meyer, robert pattinson and kristen stewart, underwater, kristen stewart underwater, film kristen stewart, bella, emma watson, kristen stewart girlfriend, taylor lautner, stella maxwell, twilight cast, stella maxwell kristen stewart, kristen stewart age, crepusculo and kristen stewart net worth.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kristen Stewart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones