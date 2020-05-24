What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Nina Dobrev, current as of 2020-05-24. I personally have always appreciated Nina Dobrev, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nina Dobrev right now? On Google Trends Nina Dobrev had a popularity ranking of 71 ten days ago, 72 nine days ago, 67 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 73 six days ago, 77 five days ago, 59 four days ago, 64 three days ago, 64 two days ago, 65 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Nina Dobrev’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 67.2. so by that measure, Nina Dobrev is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nina Dobrev never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nina Dobrev has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-24, my research indicates that people searching for Nina Dobrev are also searching for these related terms: ian, ian somerhalder nina dobrev, ian somerhalder, vampire diaries, nina dobrev vampire diaries, nina dobrev paul wesley, paul wesley, ian somerhalder and nina dobrev, victoria justice nina dobrev, victoria justice, the vampire diaries, nikki reed, nina dobrev 2020, tvd, nina dobrev age, nina dobrev dating, instagram nina dobrev, nina dobrev boyfriend, nina dobrev and victoria justice, nina dobrev shaun white, shaun white, vampire diaries cast, nina dobrev movies, paul wesley and nina dobrev and nina dobrev height.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nina Dobrev, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones