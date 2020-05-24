Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Swizz Beatz, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally really like Swizz Beatz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Swizz Beatz right now? On Google Trends Swizz Beatz had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-18 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Swizz Beatz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.0. so by that measure, Swizz Beatz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Swizz Beatz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Swizz Beatz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Swizz Beatz are also searching for these related terms: alicia keys, alicia keys swizz beatz, swizz beatz timbaland, swizz beatz net worth, swizz beatz house, swizz beatz ig, timbaland vs swizz beatz, alicia keys net worth, swizz beatz wife, swizz beats, swizz beatz instagram, swizz beatz songs, swizz beatz and timbaland, swizz beatz kids, alicia keys husband, swizz beatz children, swizz beatz harvard and drake ft swizz beatz.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Swizz Beatz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones