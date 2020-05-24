What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Ludacris, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have always appreciated Ludacris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ludacris right now? On Google Trends Ludacris had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ludacris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.6. so by that measure, Ludacris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ludacris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ludacris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Ludacris are also searching for these related terms: nelly ludacris, nelly, ludacris vs nelly, ludacris meaning, ludacris songs, ludacris net worth, usher, usher ludacris, ludacris fast and furious, ludacris wife, fast and furious, get back ludacris, ludacris move, ludacris and nelly, nelly and ludacris, ludicrous, ludacris fantasy, chris ludacris, llama llama ludacris, usher ludacris lil jon, ludacris kids, instagram ludacris, ludacris movies, ludacris move bitch and ludacris albums.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ludacris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones