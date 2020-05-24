Hello! I have found some fun facts on Prince William, current as of 2020-05-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Prince William, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Prince William right now? On Google Trends Prince William had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-18 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Prince William’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.5. so by that measure, Prince William has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Prince William never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Prince William has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-24, my research indicates that people searching for Prince William are also searching for these related terms: prince harry, prince william county, harry, kate, prince charles, prince william and kate, kate and william, meghan, kate middleton, prince william and prince harry, prince harry and william, prince william kate middleton, prince william and harry, prince william news, prince william coronavirus, meghan markle, queen elizabeth, prince william county va, young prince william, prince william county schools, harry and meghan, prince harry and meghan, prince william married, prince william school and prince william age.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Prince William, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones