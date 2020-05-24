What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Christina Hendricks, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally am a big fan of Christina Hendricks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Hendricks right now? On Google Trends Christina Hendricks had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Christina Hendricks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.8. so by that measure, Christina Hendricks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Hendricks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Hendricks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Hendricks are also searching for these related terms: good girls, christina hendricks nude, mad men christina hendricks, mad men, christina hendricks boobs, good girls cast, christina hendricks measurements, christina hendricks hot, mae whitman, good girl, christina hendricks bikini, christina hendricks reddit, christina hendricks husband, mad men cast, christina hendricks young, christina hendricks height, christina hendricks instagram, january jones, jessica chastain, manny montana, elisabeth moss, christina hendricks age, madmen, christina hendricks feet and fist fight.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Hendricks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones