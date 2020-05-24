Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Amber Portwood, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have always appreciated Amber Portwood, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amber Portwood right now? On Google Trends Amber Portwood had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Amber Portwood’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.9. so by that measure, Amber Portwood is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amber Portwood never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amber Portwood has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Amber Portwood are also searching for these related terms: teen mom, teen mom amber portwood, amber portwood dimitri, amber portwood andrew, amber portwood boyfriend, maci bookout, amber portwood instagram, teen mom og, jenelle evans, amber portwood video, amber portwood dimitri garcia, amber portwood audio, amber portwood news, amber portwood new boyfriend, amber portwood and dimitri, amber portwood ig, amber portwood custody, amber portwood and andrew, is amber portwood still with dimitri, amber portwood new boyfriend 2020, ryan edwards, amber portwood machete, amber heard and amber portwood arrest.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amber Portwood, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones