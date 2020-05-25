Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Angie Harmon, current as of 2020-05-25. I personally have always appreciated Angie Harmon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Angie Harmon right now? On Google Trends Angie Harmon had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 71 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Angie Harmon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.3. so by that measure, Angie Harmon is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Angie Harmon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Angie Harmon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-25, my research indicates that people searching for Angie Harmon are also searching for these related terms: mark harmon, rizzoli, sasha alexander, angie harmon instagram, rizzoli and isles, angie harmon age, law and order, is angie harmon related to mark harmon, angie harmon net worth, angie harmon kids, angie harmon twitter, is angie harmon married, how old is angie harmon, agent cody banks, who is angie harmon married to, law and order cast, angie harmon feet, rizzoli & isles, are angie and mark harmon related and rizzoli and isles cast.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Angie Harmon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones