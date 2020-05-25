Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Minka Kelly, current as of 2020-05-25. I personally really like Minka Kelly, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Minka Kelly right now? On Google Trends Minka Kelly had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Minka Kelly’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.3. so by that measure, Minka Kelly is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Minka Kelly never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Minka Kelly has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-25, my research indicates that people searching for Minka Kelly are also searching for these related terms: titans, leighton meester, friday night lights, the roommate, chris evans, jesse williams, titans cast, minka kelly dating, detroit become human, dawn titans, minka kelly hot, minka kelly age, minka kelly instagram, minka kelly boyfriend, the roommate cast, derek jeter, lyla garrity, minka kelly husband, friday night lights cast, titans dove, just go with it, the roomate, titanes, josh radnor and titans season 3.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Minka Kelly, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones