Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Cara Delevingne, current as of 2020-05-25. I personally have always appreciated Cara Delevingne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cara Delevingne right now? On Google Trends Cara Delevingne had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 57. If we compare Cara Delevingne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.9. so by that measure, Cara Delevingne is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cara Delevingne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cara Delevingne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-25, my research indicates that people searching for Cara Delevingne are also searching for these related terms: cara delevingne ashley, ashley benson, cara delevingne ashley benson, cara and ashley, ashley benson and cara delevingne, cara de, cara delevingne nude, cara delevingne girlfriend, cara delevingne valerian, cara delevingne 2020, cara delevingne instagram, valerian, suicide squad, cara delevingne suicide squad, cara delevingne carnival row, carnival row, kendall jenner, cara delevingne movies, cara delevingne y ashley benson, justin bieber cara delevingne, poppy delevingne, margot robbie, justin bieber, cara delevingne height and cara delevingne dating.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cara Delevingne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones