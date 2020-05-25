Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on David Arquette, current as of 2020-05-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with David Arquette, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Arquette right now? On Google Trends David Arquette had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 80 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-18 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare David Arquette’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.3. so by that measure, David Arquette is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that David Arquette never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Arquette has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-25, my research indicates that people searching for David Arquette are also searching for these related terms: courteney cox david arquette, courteney cox arquette, courteney cox, david arquette friends, friends, courtney cox, scream, courteney cox and david arquette, david schwimmer, jennifer aniston, patricia arquette, david arquette wrestling, david arquette movies, you cannot kill david arquette, david archuleta, courteney cox husband and courtney cox husband.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Arquette, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones