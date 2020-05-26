Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Miranda Kerr, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally am a big fan of Miranda Kerr, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Miranda Kerr right now? On Google Trends Miranda Kerr had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Miranda Kerr’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.8. so by that measure, Miranda Kerr has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Miranda Kerr never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Miranda Kerr has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Miranda Kerr are also searching for these related terms: orlando bloom miranda kerr, orlando bloom, katy perry, orlando bloom katy perry, instagram miranda kerr, orlando bloom and miranda kerr, miranda kerr kids, evan spiegel, miranda kerr son, miranda kerr net worth, miranda kerr children, miranda kerr coronavirus, miranda kerr wedding, jho low miranda kerr, miranda kerr husband, miranda kerr age, orlando bloom son, jho low, flynn bloom, miranda kerr baby, miranda kerr hot, miranda kerr justin bieber, katy perry pregnant, miranda kerr piano and candice swanepoel.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Miranda Kerr, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones