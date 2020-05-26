Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Benji Madden, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have always appreciated Benji Madden, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Benji Madden right now? On Google Trends Benji Madden had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Benji Madden’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.3. so by that measure, Benji Madden is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Benji Madden never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Benji Madden has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Benji Madden are also searching for these related terms: cameron diaz benji madden, cameron diaz, joel madden, nicole richie, cameron diaz and benji madden, joel and benji madden, good charlotte, benji madden wife, cameron diaz husband and who is benji madden.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Benji Madden, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones