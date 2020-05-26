Hello! I have found some interesting information on Leona Lewis, current as of 2020-05-25. I personally really like Leona Lewis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Leona Lewis right now? On Google Trends Leona Lewis had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 96 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 66 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 96. If we compare Leona Lewis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.1. so by that measure, Leona Lewis is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Leona Lewis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Leona Lewis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-25, my research indicates that people searching for Leona Lewis are also searching for these related terms: leona lewis run, leona lewis bleeding love, bleeding love, leona lewis songs, leona lewis you are the reason, better in time leona lewis, you are the reason, calum scott, run leona lewis lyrics, run lyrics, leona lewis bleeding love lyrics, youtube leona lewis, i see you leona lewis, leona lewis happy, lyrics better in time leona lewis, leona lewis a moment like this, leona lewis and calum scott, leona lewis net worth, leona lewis footprints in the sand, leona lewis keep bleeding, leona lewis husband, what happened to leona lewis and leona lewis age.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Leona Lewis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones