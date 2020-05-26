Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jason Sudeikis, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have always appreciated Jason Sudeikis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Sudeikis right now? On Google Trends Jason Sudeikis had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 87 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 87. If we compare Jason Sudeikis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.9. so by that measure, Jason Sudeikis is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Sudeikis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Sudeikis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Sudeikis are also searching for these related terms: olivia wilde jason sudeikis, olivia wilde, jason sudeikis movies, jason bateman, jason sudeikis wife, ed helms, horrible bosses, olivia wilde and jason sudeikis, hall pass, horrible bosses cast, sleeping with other people and olivia wilde husband.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Sudeikis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones