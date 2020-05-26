Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Tyra Banks, current as of 2020-05-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tyra Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tyra Banks right now? On Google Trends Tyra Banks had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 41. If we compare Tyra Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.3. so by that measure, Tyra Banks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tyra Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tyra Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-25, my research indicates that people searching for Tyra Banks are also searching for these related terms: tyra banks naomi campbell, tyra banks son, naomi, naomi campbell, tyra banks net worth, tyra banks show, tyra banks age, tyra banks 2020, tyra banks movie, tyra banks modelland, tyra banks fresh prince, tyra banks height, tyra banks young, tyra banks sports illustrated, fresh prince, tyra banks husband, tyra banks instagram, tyra banks weight, who is tyra banks, will smith tyra banks, erik asla, tyra banks hot, tyra banks victoria secret, tyra banks fat and tyra banks kids.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tyra Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones