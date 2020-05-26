Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Edward Norton, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like Edward Norton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Edward Norton right now? On Google Trends Edward Norton had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 90 seven days ago, 82 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 90. If we compare Edward Norton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.5. so by that measure, Edward Norton is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Edward Norton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Edward Norton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Edward Norton are also searching for these related terms: hulk, hulk edward norton, edward norton movies, american history x, film edward norton, edward norton american history x, fight club, edward norton fight club, brad pitt, the hulk, richard gere edward norton, motherless brooklyn edward norton, motherless brooklyn, richard gere, edward norton net worth, primal fear, incredible hulk, edward norton filme, bruce willis, the incredible hulk, mark ruffalo, alita, edward norton wife, edward norton imdb and edward norton modern family.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Edward Norton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones