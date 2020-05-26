Hello! I have found some interesting information on Janelle Monae, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like Janelle Monae, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janelle Monae right now? On Google Trends Janelle Monae had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 68 five days ago, 85 four days ago, 63 three days ago, 63 two days ago, 66 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-22 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Janelle Monae’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.8. so by that measure, Janelle Monae is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janelle Monae never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janelle Monae has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Janelle Monae are also searching for these related terms: tessa thompson, janelle monae tessa thompson, janelle monae homecoming, homecoming, janelle monae i like that, janelle monae movies, janelle monae songs, tightrope janelle monae, janelle monae make me feel, janelle monae dating, janelle monae i like that lyrics, janelle monae girlfriend, janelle monae nude, janelle monae sexuality, janelle monae net worth, janelle monae albums, homecoming season 2 and how old is janelle monae.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janelle Monae, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones