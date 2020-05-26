Hello! I have found some fun facts on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.0. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order, law and order svu, law and order svu mariska hargitay, jayne mansfield, peter hermann, mariska hargitay net worth, mariska hargitay mom, mariska hargitay husband, olivia benson, mariska hargitay kids, mariska hargitay age, svu cast, mariska hargitay children, mariska hargitay mother, christopher meloni, law and order cast, mariska hargitay instagram, ice t, law and order svu cast, kelli giddish, la ley y el orden, mariska hargitay young, mariska hargitay height and mariska hargitay hot.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones