Hello! I have found some curious things on Jordin Sparks, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like Jordin Sparks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordin Sparks right now? On Google Trends Jordin Sparks had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Jordin Sparks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.0. so by that measure, Jordin Sparks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordin Sparks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordin Sparks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jordin Sparks are also searching for these related terms: no air jordin sparks, jason derulo, jason derulo jordin sparks, jordin sparks songs, jordin sparks tattoo, battlefield jordin sparks, jordan sparks, jason derulo and jordin sparks, jordin sparks no air lyrics, jordin sparks american idol, jordin sparks net worth, jordin sparks husband, sage the gemini, jordin sparks battlefield lyrics, jordyn woods, jordin sparks instagram, sage the gemini and jordin sparks, jordin sparks height, how old is jordin sparks and does jordin sparks have a kid.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordin Sparks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones