What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jason Segel, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have always appreciated Jason Segel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Segel right now? On Google Trends Jason Segel had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Jason Segel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.7. so by that measure, Jason Segel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Segel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Segel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Segel are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, josh radnor, dispatches from elsewhere, alyson hannigan, jason segel wife, neil patrick harris, cobie smulders, jason segel new show, jason segel height, jason segel movies, himym, marshall how i met your mother, jason segel net worth, forgetting sarah marshall, freaks and geeks, jason segal, how i met your mother cast, jason segel amc, jason segel girlfriend, jason segel muppets, jason segel imdb, marshall eriksen, how tall is jason segel, despicable me and steven seagal.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Segel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones