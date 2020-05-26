What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Kesha, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally am a big fan of Kesha, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kesha right now? On Google Trends Kesha had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-21 when they had a rank of 50. If we compare Kesha’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.5. so by that measure, Kesha has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kesha never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kesha has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Kesha are also searching for these related terms: cannibal, kesha cannibal, kesha tik tok, tik tok, kesha ortega, take it off, take it off kesha, kesha songs, cannibal kesha lyrics, cannibal lyrics, praying kesha, kesha ratuliu, tiktok kesha, tiktok, kesha 2020, die young kesha, die young, take it off kesha скачать, tik tok lyrics kesha, sheila ortega, timber, kesha praying lyrics, woman kesha, kesha timber and kesha dr luke.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kesha, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones