Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Lucy Hale, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have always appreciated Lucy Hale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lucy Hale right now? On Google Trends Lucy Hale had a popularity ranking of 71 ten days ago, 69 nine days ago, 65 eight days ago, 83 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 79 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 75. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Lucy Hale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 74.0. so by that measure, Lucy Hale is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lucy Hale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lucy Hale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Lucy Hale are also searching for these related terms: pretty little liars, ashley benson, shay mitchell, lucy hale movies, katy keene, lucy hale riverdale, riverdale, troian bellisario, fantasy island, lucy hale height, pll, lucy hale 2020, ian harding, lucy hale hair, truth or dare, lucy hale instagram, aria montgomery, lucy hale age, lucy hale boyfriend, pretty little liars cast, maggie q, aria pretty little liars, lucy hale how i met your mother, lucy hale wizards of waverly place and lucy hale net worth.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lucy Hale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones