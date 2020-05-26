What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Barbara Walters, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Barbara Walters, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Barbara Walters right now? On Google Trends Barbara Walters had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Barbara Walters’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.3. so by that measure, Barbara Walters has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Barbara Walters never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Barbara Walters has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Barbara Walters are also searching for these related terms: barbara walters 2020, barbara walters today, barbara walters age, where is barbara walters, how old is barbara walters, barbara walters net worth, is barbara walters alive, is barbara walters still alive and diane sawyer.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Barbara Walters, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones