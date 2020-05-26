Hello! I have found some fun facts on Taye Diggs, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like Taye Diggs, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Taye Diggs right now? On Google Trends Taye Diggs had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 81 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-19 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Taye Diggs’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.7. so by that measure, Taye Diggs is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Taye Diggs never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Taye Diggs has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Taye Diggs are also searching for these related terms: taye diggs all american, all american, taye diggs wife, all american cast, idina menzel, taye diggs idina menzel, taye diggs movies, daniel ezra, billy baker, taye diggs net worth, taye diggs age, taye diggs height, who is taye diggs, daveed diggs, taye diggs son, private practice, spencer paysinger, samantha logan, spencer james, how old is taye diggs, morris chestnut, how tall is taye diggs, taye diggs kids, taye diggs tattoos and taye diggs brother.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Taye Diggs, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones