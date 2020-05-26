Hello! I have found some curious things on Ryan Reynolds, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like Ryan Reynolds, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ryan Reynolds right now? On Google Trends Ryan Reynolds had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 63 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Ryan Reynolds’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.3. so by that measure, Ryan Reynolds is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ryan Reynolds never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ryan Reynolds has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Ryan Reynolds are also searching for these related terms: ryan reynolds movies, ryan reynolds movie, blake lively ryan reynolds, blake lively, deadpool ryan reynolds, deadpool, ryan gosling, ryan gosling ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds wife, scarlett johansson, ryan reynolds scarlett johansson, netflix ryan reynolds, hugh jackman, hugh jackman ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds film, blake lively and ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds net worth, underground, ryan reynolds sandra bullock, sandra bullock, ryan reynolds underground 6, 6 underground, ryan reynolds 6 underground, ryan reynolds age and ryan reynolds free guy.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ryan Reynolds, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones