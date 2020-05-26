Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Scarlett Johansson, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally am a big fan of Scarlett Johansson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Scarlett Johansson right now? On Google Trends Scarlett Johansson had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 69 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Scarlett Johansson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.7. so by that measure, Scarlett Johansson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Scarlett Johansson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Scarlett Johansson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Scarlett Johansson are also searching for these related terms: scarlett johansson movies, scarlett johansson movie, avengers, scarlett johansson avengers, scarlett johansson black widow, scarlett johansson colin jost, colin jost, black widow, chris evans, chris evans scarlett johansson, scarlet johansson, scarlet, ryan reynolds scarlett johansson, ryan reynolds, scarlett johansson 2020, instagram scarlett johansson, film scarlett johansson, scarlett johansson film, scarlett johansson age, sexy scarlett johansson, scarlett johansson marvel, scarlett johansson net worth, scarlett johansson height, lucy scarlett johansson and lucy.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Scarlett Johansson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones