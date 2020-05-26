What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Rachel McAdams, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Rachel McAdams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rachel McAdams right now? On Google Trends Rachel McAdams had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 89 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Rachel McAdams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.1. so by that measure, Rachel McAdams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rachel McAdams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rachel McAdams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Rachel McAdams are also searching for these related terms: rachel mcadams ryan gosling, ryan gosling, rachel mcadams movies, rachel mcadams notebook, notebook, rachel mcadams the notebook, the notebook, rachel mcadams mean girls, mean girls, ryan gosling and rachel mcadams, rachel mcadams jamie linden, rachel mcadams age, rachel mcadams instagram, rachel mcadams 2020, rachel mcadams wedding crashers, rachel mcadams husband, rachel weisz, rachel adams, rachel mcadams doctor strange, rachel mcadams peliculas, sherlock holmes, wedding crashers, doctor strange, game night and emma stone.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rachel McAdams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones