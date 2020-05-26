Hello! I have found some fun facts on Milo Ventimiglia, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally am a big fan of Milo Ventimiglia, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Milo Ventimiglia right now? On Google Trends Milo Ventimiglia had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 72 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 62 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 67. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Milo Ventimiglia’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.0. so by that measure, Milo Ventimiglia is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Milo Ventimiglia never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Milo Ventimiglia has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Milo Ventimiglia are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, this is us, milo ventimiglia gilmore girls, alexis bledel, alexis bledel milo ventimiglia, mandy moore, milo ventimiglia wife, gilmore girls jess, milo ventimiglia heroes, justin hartley, milo ventimiglia movies, milo ventimiglia height, milo ventimiglia young, this is us cast, heroes, jess mariano, sylvester stallone, alexis bledel and milo ventimiglia, gilmore girls cast, milo ventimiglia instagram, hayden panettiere, milo ventimiglia age, milo ventimiglia mouth, john ventimiglia and jared padalecki.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Milo Ventimiglia, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones