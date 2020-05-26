Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Randy Jackson, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally really like Randy Jackson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Randy Jackson right now? On Google Trends Randy Jackson had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Randy Jackson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.7. so by that measure, Randy Jackson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Randy Jackson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Randy Jackson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Randy Jackson are also searching for these related terms: michael jackson, jackson randy rhoads, randy jackson american idol, randy jackson weight loss, randy jackson net worth, randy travis, randy jackson guitar, alan jackson, randy jackson health, randy jackson journey, jermaine jackson, is randy jackson sick, randy jackson glasses, randy jackson zebra, randy jackson meme, paula abdul, what happened to randy jackson, how did randy jackson lose weight and whats wrong with randy jackson.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Randy Jackson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones