Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Gwyneth Paltrow, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally have always appreciated Gwyneth Paltrow, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gwyneth Paltrow right now? On Google Trends Gwyneth Paltrow had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 91 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Gwyneth Paltrow’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 70.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.3. so by that measure, Gwyneth Paltrow has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gwyneth Paltrow never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gwyneth Paltrow has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Gwyneth Paltrow are also searching for these related terms: gwyneth paltrow candle, movie gwyneth paltrow, gwyneth paltrow goop, goop, chris martin, chris martin gwyneth paltrow, gwyneth paltrow movies, gwyneth paltrow contagion, iron man, gwyneth paltrow film, contagion, gwyneth paltrow iron man, film gwyneth paltrow, gwyneth paltrow instagram, gwyneth paltrow coronavirus, gwyneth paltrow matt damon, brad pitt, brad pitt gwyneth paltrow, matt damon, gwyneth paltrow netflix, emma gwyneth paltrow, emma, apple paltrow, gwyneth paltrow kids and gwyneth paltrow husband.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gwyneth Paltrow, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones