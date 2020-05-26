Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Alicia Keys, current as of 2020-05-26. I personally am a big fan of Alicia Keys, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alicia Keys right now? On Google Trends Alicia Keys had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Alicia Keys’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.8. so by that measure, Alicia Keys has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alicia Keys never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alicia Keys has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-26, my research indicates that people searching for Alicia Keys are also searching for these related terms: alicia keys lyrics, new alicia keys, alicia keys underdog, underdog, new york alicia keys, alicia keys song, new york, alicia keys songs, no one alicia keys, alicia keys empire, empire, no one, alicia keys 2020, empire state, empire state of mind alicia keys, new alicia keys song, empire state of mind, underdog alicia keys lyrics, fallin alicia keys, alicia keys fallin, underdog lyrics, alicia keys good job, good job, youtube alicia keys and alicia keys girl on fire.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alicia Keys, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones